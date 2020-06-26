Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 576 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.30. 1,819,260 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

