Hayden Royal LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.65. The company had a trading volume of 652,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,633. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $261.67 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

