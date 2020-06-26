Hayden Royal LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.69 on Friday, reaching $430.26. 89,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.74. The company has a market capitalization of $210.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $446.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

