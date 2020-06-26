Hayden Royal LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 6,402,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,980,200. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

