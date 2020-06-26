Hayden Royal LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,422,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

