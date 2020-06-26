Hayden Royal LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $88.39. 2,496,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.43. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.