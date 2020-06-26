Hayden Royal LLC Invests $274,000 in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

LLY stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $161.52. 60,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,256. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.