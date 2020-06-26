Hayden Royal LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

