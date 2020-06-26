Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 397 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,646,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,709 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,433,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 275,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,382. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

