Hayden Royal LLC Purchases 636 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after buying an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18,482.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,277,000 after buying an additional 913,417 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.98. 1,441,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,284 shares of company stock valued at $272,098. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.