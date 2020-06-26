Hayden Royal LLC Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 61.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 245,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 192.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. 165,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,652,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

