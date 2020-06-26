Hayden Royal LLC Sells 841 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Hayden Royal LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,321,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,716,000.

RYT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.43. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,531. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $212.55.

