IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.14-3.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.575-4.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.76-2.78 EPS.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.66%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.17.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,177.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 627,147 shares of company stock valued at $42,074,145 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

