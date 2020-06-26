IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.76-2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.IHS Markit also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.14-3.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Shares of INFO opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $1,059,564.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,624.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,177.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,147 shares of company stock valued at $42,074,145. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

