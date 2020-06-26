Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $747,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $11,980,537. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.24.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.47. The company had a trading volume of 221,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,706. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.53. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

