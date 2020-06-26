Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,095 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imax were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 35.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Imax by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IMAX traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 11,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,137. Imax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imax Corp will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

