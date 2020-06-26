Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) PT Lowered to C$2.40

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$5.15 to C$2.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 182.35% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of IDG stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.85. 259,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. Indigo Books & Music has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55.
Indigo Books & Music Company Profile
