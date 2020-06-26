Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) PT Lowered to C$2.40

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$5.15 to C$2.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 182.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IDG stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.85. 259,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. Indigo Books & Music has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

