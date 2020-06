Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $235.04

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $235.04 and traded as low as $198.00. Indus Gas shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 1,397 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.65. The company has a market capitalization of $365.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Indus Gas Company Profile (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

