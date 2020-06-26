Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Releases Earnings Results

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of IFNY opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Infinity Energy Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.33.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.

