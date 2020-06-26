Insider Buying: Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) Insider Purchases 700,000 Shares of Stock

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) insider Melvin Lawson acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450,000 ($12,027,491.41).

TEP traded down GBX 66 ($0.84) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,380 ($17.56). The company had a trading volume of 177,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,307. Telecom plus PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 907 ($11.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.17). The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,409.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,399.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. Telecom plus’s dividend payout ratio is 125.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEP shares. FinnCap cut their price objective on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,390 ($17.69) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.45) price objective (up from GBX 1,350 ($17.18)) on shares of Telecom plus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,250 ($15.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Telecom plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

