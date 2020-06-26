Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/26/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/25/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
- 6/19/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
- 6/9/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 5/28/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/18/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
- 5/15/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
- 5/5/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “
- 4/28/2020 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ EGRX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $658.22 million, a P/E ratio of 280.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.