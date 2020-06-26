Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) recently:

6/16/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

6/11/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $45.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2020 – Malibu Boats had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

6/4/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/3/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/26/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

5/20/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/18/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/8/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $28.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 68,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $152,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Malibu Boats by 10.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 33.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 839,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 209,099 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Malibu Boats by 156.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

