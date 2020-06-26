iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $633,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $635,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,933. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $195.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

