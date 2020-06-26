Jeffrey Liaw Sells 94,334 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.45. 911,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,027. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.60.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Copart’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Copart by 17.8% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 167,255 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.