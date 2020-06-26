Jewel (JWL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $423.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Jewel has a market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $423.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01841273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00171497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

