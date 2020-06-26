Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

JCI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 103,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,198,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,330 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,819,000 after buying an additional 552,819 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,740,000 after buying an additional 1,867,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $248,097,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

