JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR alerts:

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Analysts anticipate that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.