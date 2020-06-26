Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 212,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.10. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

