KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 47.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $191.63. 274,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average is $166.23. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.61.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,933. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

