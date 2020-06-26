Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $308.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,494. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $178.59 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.89.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

