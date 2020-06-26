Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.82. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 76,219 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $73.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for the fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit