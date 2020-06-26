Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) Announces Earnings Results

Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOGQ opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Logicquest Technology has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Logicquest Technology Company Profile

Logicquest Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the networking service business, which provided Internet connectivity to corporate clients on a subscription basis in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Earnings History for Logicquest Technology (OTCMKTS:LOGQ)

