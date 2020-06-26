Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 223 ($2.84).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMP. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 204 ($2.60) to GBX 237 ($3.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 235 ($2.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

Shares of LMP traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 211.60 ($2.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. Londonmetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 132.90 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.40 ($3.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -302.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,285.71%.

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.