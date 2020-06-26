Lucid (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.45. Lucid shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 137,133 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Lucid Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

