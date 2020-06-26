Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,902,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $105.77. 647,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,557. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

