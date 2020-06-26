Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, July 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

MRE traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 125,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.83. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of $852.38 million and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Martinrea International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.