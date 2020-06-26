Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRETF. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF remained flat at $$7.90 on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

