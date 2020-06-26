MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.88

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.88 and traded as low as $47.75. MARUBENI CORP/ADR shares last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 656 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARUY shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised MARUBENI CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get MARUBENI CORP/ADR alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($18.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MARUBENI CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MARUBENI CORP/ADR will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

MARUBENI CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MARUY)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARUBENI CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.