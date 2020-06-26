MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on MD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 19,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

