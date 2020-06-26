Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Vertical Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,071. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.