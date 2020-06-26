Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,247,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,980,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 137,846 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,120,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,343,000 after buying an additional 658,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

