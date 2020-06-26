Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.94

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.94 and traded as low as $2.30. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 6,760 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a market cap of $20.98 million and a PE ratio of -386.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.77.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic Capital Corp will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mosaic Capital (CVE:M)

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

