Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.11. Mosman Oil And Gas shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 9,025,812 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.14.

Mosman Oil And Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

