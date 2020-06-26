Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,752,000 after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,912. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.30.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

