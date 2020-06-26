National Bank Financial Downgrades Cineplex (TSE:CGX) to Underperform

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised Cineplex from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.43.

CGX stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.05. The company had a trading volume of 547,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. The company has a market cap of $674.50 million and a P/E ratio of 21.97. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

