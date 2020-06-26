Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lessened by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $13.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,587. The firm has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $474.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,024 shares of company stock worth $81,700,274 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.