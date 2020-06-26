New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.49.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $13.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $452.68. 2,588,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,587. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $474.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.40.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

