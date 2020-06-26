New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,970 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

COST stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.72. The company had a trading volume of 712,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $261.67 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

