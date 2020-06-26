New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.44.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,980 shares of company stock worth $61,436,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.08. 1,072,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,426. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

