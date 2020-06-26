New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. 6,927,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,980,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

